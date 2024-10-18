The South-west Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has announced the appointment of three zonal officers following a virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Thursday.

Charles Ogundiya, a seasoned sports journalist from the Lagos State chapter and New Telegraph correspondent, has been appointed as the Zonal Secretary.

With over 15 years of experience covering various national and international competitions, including the Commonwealth Games, African Games, Athletics Championships, AFCON, FIFA World Cup, and Olympic Games, Mr Ogundiya brings a wealth of knowledge to the role.

An avid Nigeria Premier Football League and track and field enthusiast, Mr Ogundiya is seen as capable of fostering strong relationships between veteran and young members of the association.

In addition to Mr Ogundiya’s appointment, Femi Dairo from the Ondo State chapter has been named Zonal Treasurer, while Olajide Idowu from Osun State will serve as Zonal Welfare Officer.

According to Ayodeji Ogunsakin, Vice President of the South-west Zone, the appointments take immediate effect.

Mr Ogundiya expressed gratitude to the zone for his appointment, extending special thanks to Lagos SWAN Chairman Debo Oshundun and Acting Secretary Oni Afolabi.

He pledged to work tirelessly to restore Lagos and the South West to its former leadership position.

“I am honored to serve in this capacity and committed to leveraging my experience to promote the growth and unity of SWAN in the South West,” Mr Ogundiya stated.

