The South-west Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has announced the appointment of three zonal officers following a virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Thursday.
Charles Ogundiya, a seasoned sports journalist from the Lagos State chapter and New Telegraph correspondent, has been appointed as the Zonal Secretary.
With over 15 years of experience covering various national and international competitions, including the Commonwealth Games, African Games, Athletics Championships, AFCON, FIFA World Cup, and Olympic Games, Mr Ogundiya brings a wealth of knowledge to the role.
An avid Nigeria Premier Football League and track and field enthusiast, Mr Ogundiya is seen as capable of fostering strong relationships between veteran and young members of the association.
|
In addition to Mr Ogundiya’s appointment, Femi Dairo from the Ondo State chapter has been named Zonal Treasurer, while Olajide Idowu from Osun State will serve as Zonal Welfare Officer.
According to Ayodeji Ogunsakin, Vice President of the South-west Zone, the appointments take immediate effect.
READ ALSO: Nigerian Sports administrators can make money if they play their cards well
Mr Ogundiya expressed gratitude to the zone for his appointment, extending special thanks to Lagos SWAN Chairman Debo Oshundun and Acting Secretary Oni Afolabi.
He pledged to work tirelessly to restore Lagos and the South West to its former leadership position.
“I am honored to serve in this capacity and committed to leveraging my experience to promote the growth and unity of SWAN in the South West,” Mr Ogundiya stated.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999