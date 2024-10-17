Tournament No. 2 seed Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has been forced to withdraw from the Men’s Singles event at the 2024 ITTF Africa Championships in Addis Ababa because of a thigh injury and fatigue.

Despite leading Nigeria to a gold medal in the team event against Algeria on October 14, Aruna had to withdraw from his second-round match against Benin Republic’s Dodji Fanny.

Aruna explained, “I’ve been playing in various tournaments for the past two months, often in different time zones. I was in India, Macau, China, and Saudi Arabia for league matches.

“After a brief rest at home, I went to the French League for a training camp. Immediately after, I travelled to Ethiopia, which was exhausting. The high altitude in Addis Ababa made it even harder to acclimatise.”

He added, “During the team event, I felt pain in my buttock and tightness in my hamstring. It’s crucial to rest now to avoid worsening the injury.”

With several tournaments still ahead this year, including two more WTT Champions and leagues in Saudi Arabia and France, Aruna emphasised the importance of recovery. “I need to rest to ensure I don’t aggravate the injury,” he said.

Aruna will stay with the team to support the younger players and will depart Addis Ababa with them this weekend.

