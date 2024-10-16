Rivers State is set to witness a historic boxing event on 7 December.

The inaugural “Simplified Rumble in Rivers for Champions” will be staged by Zeus Sports and Entertainment.

According to the organisers, the end of year event promises to be a thrilling spectacle featuring top-notch fighters from both Nigeria and the international boxing scene.

Boxing has a deep-rooted tradition in Rivers State, producing numerous talented fighters who have made significant contributions to the sport on the national and international stage.

The “Simplified Rumble in Rivers for Champions” aims to continue this legacy and elevate the profile of boxing in the region.

World title bout and exciting matchups

The main event of the evening will feature a highly anticipated WBF featherweight World title fight between former WBF Intercontinental featherweight champion Taiwo Agbaje and a formidable opponent yet to be announced.

The undercard is equally impressive, with several other exciting matchups.

Nigeria’s Elizabeth Oshoba, a former WBC Super Featherweight Silver Champion and IBO International Super Featherweight champion, will face Egypt’s Hargar Mohammed.

Former WBO International Light Middleweight champion King Davidson will take on Ayman Mohammed of Egypt, while Jude ‘Great Jude’ Iloh, a former National and West Africa Light Heavyweight Champion, will battle Lando Henriques of Angola.

In a much-awaited comeback, undefeated former World heavyweight contender Ike “The President” Ibeabuchi will return to the ring after years of incarceration in the USA.

Ibeabuchi will face Egypt’s Sammy Abdalla in a bout that promises to captivate boxing fans worldwide.

Platform for Nigerian talent

According to Zeus Sports and Entertainment CEO, Emmanuel Emenogu, “The ‘Simplified Rumble in Rivers for Champions’ is designed to showcase the best of Nigerian boxing talent, while providing a platform for international fighters to compete at the highest level.”

Support and endorsements

The event has received significant support from key individuals in Rivers State, including King Ateke Tom, Amanyanagbo of Okochiri kingdom.

During a courtesy visit by the organisers, the monarch expressed his enthusiasm for boxing, stating, “If I was still young, I’ll participate in the fights because I like challenges.”

Former Nigeria International Peterside Idah also endorsed the event, praising boxing as a beautiful sport and noting its positive impact on society.

The “Simplified Rumble in Rivers for Champions” will take place at the Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex and will feature 10 bouts, including undercard matches featuring local fighters from Rivers State.

To add to the excitement, the organisers have hinted the event will feature appearances from notable celebrities, including Finidi George, Jay-Jay Okocha, Flavor, and Burna Boy.

