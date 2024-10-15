MFM Women’s Basketball team successfully defended their title in the 2024 Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s Basketball League on Tuesday, defeating Nigeria Customs 64-53 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere.

The Olukoya ladies dominated the game from start to finish, winning all four quarters and leading by as many as 19 points at halftime (36-17).

Their impressive performance was a testament to their championship mettle, as they responded to their fans’ chants of “Let’s go fire, let’s go!”

Despite Customs’ valiant efforts to close the gap, MFM’s stalwart defence thwarted their attempts.

The defending champions’ convincing victory marked their second consecutive title win, having defeated the same opponents in the 2023 final.

At the post-game press conference, Dame Adaora Umeoji OON, Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, represented by General Manager Olatilewa Akinwolere, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to promoting Nigerian basketball. “We will continue to support initiatives that put Nigeria on the world map,” she said, praising all participating teams for their dedication and sportsmanship.

Third place

In the third-place match, nine-time league winners First Bank Women’s Basketball team edged out Royal Aces 46-45 in a nail-biting encounter.

First Bank had to come from behind to secure the win, showcasing their resilience.

The prize money was awarded as follows: MFM received N1.75 million for their championship win, while Customs and First Bank took home N750,000 and N500,000, respectively.

National U-18 girls’ team captain, Hembam Wandoo, was named the Most Valuable Player of the season, capping off an impressive individual campaign.

The 2024 Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s Basketball League has once again demonstrated the growth and excitement of women’s basketball in Nigeria, with MFM’s back-to-back titles cementing their status as a force to be reckoned with in the sport.

