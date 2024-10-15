Nigeria reclaimed the Africa Senior Men’s Team title for the first time in seven years on Monday, defeating Algeria 3-1 in the final at the 2024 ITTF Africa Championships held in Addis Ababa.

The Nigerian team, featuring Quadri Aruna, Olajide Omotayo, and Kuti Matthew, recaptured the title they last won in 2018 in Mauritius.

In the men’s event, Nigeria faced Algeria in a thrilling final, with Egypt notably absent. Omotayo had a tight match against Sami Kherouf but eventually lost 3-2, giving Algeria an early 1-0 lead. Quadri Aruna quickly levelled the score for Nigeria by defeating Milhane Jellouli 3-1.

Matthew Kuti then delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over Maheidine Bella, putting Nigeria ahead 2-1. Aruna sealed Nigeria’s triumph with a decisive 3-1 win over Kherouf, crowning Nigeria the new African champions.

In the women’s event, Egypt continued their dominance as Hana Goda, Yousra Helmy, and Mariam Alhodaby secured a 3-0 victory over Nigeria’s Ajoke Ojomu, Fatimo Bello, and Hope Udoaka. Goda defeated Ojomu 3-0, while Helmy staged an impressive comeback to win 3-2 against Bello, and Alhodaby completed the sweep with a 3-0 win over Udoaka, securing Egypt’s victory.

