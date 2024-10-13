The Nigeria Cricket Federation has finalised preparations for the 2024 National Women’s Championship, scheduled to take place from 20-27 October at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium’s twin Cricket Ovals in Abuja.
According to Secretary General Sanni Mohammed, the event culminates the zonal elimination process held across various cricket clusters nationwide.
“This national finals event is the culmination of our women’s focused developmental initiatives, which began in the first quarter of the year,” Mr Mohammed explained.
The championship will bring together approximately 140 players from eight zonal finalists: Lagos, Ekiti, Kogi, Kaduna, Gombe, Edo, Akwa Ibom, and Anambra states.
Top cricket officials will also attend, utilising the event to enhance administrative skills in umpiring, scoring, coaching, and live broadcasting.
Mr Mohammed emphasised the significance of the championship, citing the growth and success achieved through developmental efforts.
“Cricket now offers part-time jobs and career paths for youths, showcasing the sport’s potential.”
The Moshood Abiola National Stadium’s cricket ovals will serve as a testing ground for the championship, ahead of hosting the ICC Men’s T20 WC Africa Sub-regional Qualifier C in November.
“We’re using this event to prepare for the International Cricket Council’s sub-regional World Cup Qualifier, just a month away,” the NCF scribe noted.
The championship follows Nigeria’s recent qualification for the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup in Malaysia, underscoring the country’s rising cricket profile.
