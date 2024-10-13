A two-day technical workshop for coaches, athletes, and officials of Bayelsa State, organised by the Nigeria Mixed Martial Arts Federation, has successfully been concluded at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Ovom, Yenagoa.

The workshop, held on Thursday and Friday, 10-11 October marks a significant step in the federation’s grassroots development initiative.

The federation’s technical committee, tasked with conducting state-to-state workshops and training, aims to make standardised MMA knowledge accessible to athletes nationwide.

This endeavour seeks to elevate the sport’s standards, oversee training protocols, and ensure adherence to the global MMA training syllabus.

By doing so, the federation enhances coaching expertise and standardised training methods and promotes athlete development.

The ultimate goal is to provide equal opportunities for all athletes to excel, helping them achieve their dreams.

This grassroots development drive is pivotal in shaping the future of Nigerian MMA, fostering growth, and unearthing talent across the country.

The federation’s commitment to MMA development remains unwavering, demonstrated by its efforts to reach athletes and coaches at the state level.

As the Nigeria MMA Federation continues its nationwide outreach, athletes and coaches can expect more opportunities for growth and development, ultimately strengthening the sport’s foundation and propelling it toward excellence.

Many are positive that with sustained efforts, Nigerian MMA is poised for significant growth and success in the years to come.

