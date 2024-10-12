The 2024 Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s Premier Basketball League Final 8 is heating up with exciting results.

Defending champions MFM Women’s Basketball team and record nine-time champion First Bank Women’s Basketball team have both secured their spots in the semifinals.

The MFM team capitalised on Air Warriors’ absence, due to an accident en route Lagos, to qualify for the semifinals.

MFM sealed their passage with a win over Dolphins, who had already lost to Nigeria Customs Women’s Basketball team.

With Dolphins eliminated, MFM and Customs will face off in the semifinals on Monday, 14 October, at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

In Group B, First Bank dominated the competition, winning all three games.

They started with a 75-46 thrashing of Royal Aces, followed by a 70-45 triumph over Titans, and rounded off with a 57-32 defeat of Bayelsa Whales.

This impressive performance solidified their position as top contenders for the title.

Royal Aces rebounded from their opening loss to First Bank, securing two consecutive wins against Bayelsa Whales and Titans to join First Bank in the semifinals.

Bayelsa Whales, last year’s semifinalist, finished third with one victory, while Titans departed without a single win.

The stage is set for an exciting semifinal showdown. Will MFM and First Bank continue their dominance, or will Customs and Royal Aces pull off upsets?

The third-place match and final will follow on Tuesday, 15 October at the same venue.

