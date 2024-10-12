The 2024 Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s Premier Basketball League Final 8 is heating up with exciting results.
Defending champions MFM Women’s Basketball team and record nine-time champion First Bank Women’s Basketball team have both secured their spots in the semifinals.
The MFM team capitalised on Air Warriors’ absence, due to an accident en route Lagos, to qualify for the semifinals.
MFM sealed their passage with a win over Dolphins, who had already lost to Nigeria Customs Women’s Basketball team.
|
With Dolphins eliminated, MFM and Customs will face off in the semifinals on Monday, 14 October, at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.
In Group B, First Bank dominated the competition, winning all three games.
They started with a 75-46 thrashing of Royal Aces, followed by a 70-45 triumph over Titans, and rounded off with a 57-32 defeat of Bayelsa Whales.
This impressive performance solidified their position as top contenders for the title.
Royal Aces rebounded from their opening loss to First Bank, securing two consecutive wins against Bayelsa Whales and Titans to join First Bank in the semifinals.
Bayelsa Whales, last year’s semifinalist, finished third with one victory, while Titans departed without a single win.
READ ALSO: Customs, Bayelsa Blue Whales dominate opening day of Zenith Bank/NBBF Womens Basketball League Final 8
The stage is set for an exciting semifinal showdown. Will MFM and First Bank continue their dominance, or will Customs and Royal Aces pull off upsets?
The third-place match and final will follow on Tuesday, 15 October at the same venue.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999