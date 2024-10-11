Imane Khelif, Algeria’s Olympic gold medalist and professional boxer, will share the stage with Nigeria’s sports legends at the highly anticipated CANEX 2024, which will celebrate African excellence in sports, entertainment, and culture.
At the recent Paris Olympic Games, Khelif became Algeria’s first female gold medalist in boxing, as well as the country’s first boxer of any gender to win a medal since Mohamed Allalou in 2000.
Scheduled to start on 16 October, CANEX 2024 is hoping to deliver an unforgettable experience, featuring renowned sports personalities, celebrities, and industry experts.
According to a statement by the organisers, Khelif will be joined by Nigerian sports icons, including Valentine Ozigbo, Africa Lead, Freestyle Football Championship, and Director, World Freestyle Football Association.
|
In addition to the inspiring lineup of speakers, CANEX 2024 will also host the thrilling Freestyle Football Championship, showcasing the skills of Africa’s top freestyle footballers.
This electrifying competition is sure to get the crowd pumped up.
While promoting the African continent as a whole, the CANEX 2024 edition will showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage through music, dance, and culinary arts.
Music sensation Qing Madi will perform live, while celebrated chef and restaurateur Chef Stone will share his expertise in African cuisine.
The event will also bring together other notable speakers and facilitators, including Ndidi Nwuneli, Founder of African Food Changemakers, and H.E. Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy of Nigeria.
Pops Mensah-Bonsu, President of New York Knicks Minor League Operations, and Dr. Ali Nuhu, Managing Director of Nigeria Film Corporation, will share their insights.
READ ALSO: The 2024 Paris Olympics, By Reuben Abati
The conference scheduled to take place in Algiers will feature exciting sessions, such as “United in Culture: Prosperity through Shared Cultural Heritage,” which will explore the potential of Africa’s shared cultural heritage to drive prosperity.
Another key session, “Catalyzing African Renaissance: The Confluence of Sports, Entertainment, and Development,” will examine the intersection of sports, entertainment, and development in driving Africa’s growth.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999