The highly anticipated Final 8 of the Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s Premier Basketball League commenced on Thursday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Nigeria Customs Women’s Basketball team and Bayelsa Blue Whales made a strong statement, securing victories in their opening games.

In the first match, former champions Nigeria Customs edged out Dolphins 74-61.

The game began with the Dolphins taking a slim 21-20 lead in the first quarter.

However, Customs regained momentum in the second quarter, outscoring the Dolphins 15-8 to take a halftime lead.

The intensity continued in the second half, with the Dolphins winning the third quarter 17-14.

Nevertheless, Customs dominated the final quarter, sealing the victory with a 23-15 points surge.

Meanwhile, Bayelsa Blue Whales, last year’s final-four team, outclassed Titans from the Savannah Conference, winning 60-42.

This triumph marks a crucial step in Bayelsa’s quest for their first title in history.

The competition continues on Friday at the same venue, with teams vying to dethrone defending champions MFM Women Basketball team of Lagos.

As the battle for supremacy intensifies in Lagos, basketball enthusiasts are asking pertinent questions: Will MFM retain their title, or will Customs, Bayelsa, or another contender rise to the challenge?

