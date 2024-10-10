With less than 100 days until the 22nd National Sports Festival, slated for Ogun State, kicks off in January 2025, the state government has commenced reconstruction and renovation works on the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium and the Alake Sports Centre, both in Abeokuta.

The Commissioner for Sports Development, Wasiu Isiaka, who spoke shortly after inspecting the two facilities, assured that the renovation would be completed within the stipulated time.

“This is in preparation for the 2024 National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged ‘2024 Gateway Games’,” he said.

Some of the reconstruction works include scraping the pitch at the stadium’s main bowl and removing the tartan tracks. Other works involve the roofs at the indoor hall of the Alake Sports Centre, all of which are ongoing simultaneously.

The commissioner, who led journalists to the site, revealed that the stadium’s VIP section would also be expanded.

He stated that an Olympic-sized swimming pool, tennis courts and handball courts would also be constructed within the stadium.

Mr Isiaka noted that the massive renovation would help develop the skills and dedication of local athletes before, during, and after the Games.

“The renovation will also underscore the commitment and readiness of the state government to host the festival,” he said.

The commissioner highlighted the importance of harnessing youths’ potential and channelling their energy into productive ventures for their success and the socioeconomic gains of the state.

“The current administration is intensifying efforts to develop sports and youth development programmes in the state.

“We’re also looking at discovering and nurturing young athletes for the state,” he said.

Mr Isiaka reiterated the government’s commitment to organising a world-class NSF, pointing out that it would bring together the best athletes from the states to inspire the next generation of athletes.

“This will help promote the state’s rich cultural heritage, and we promise to reward outstanding performances.”

The NSF is scheduled to hold between 12 January and 26 January.

NAN

