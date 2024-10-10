The final stage of the 2024 edition of the NBBF/Zenith Bank National Women’s Basketball League will begin today (Thursday) at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos.
Eight teams will be competing in Lagos for the ultimate prize for the year.
President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, has praised the competitiveness of the teams heading into the Final 8 and also took the opportunity to acknowledge the vital role of Zenith Bank PLC in supporting the national women’s basketball league.
Mr Kida stressed that over the years, Zenith Bank has been a big boost to the game and the results have been evident in the entire basketball scope.
|
The NBBF boss said: “The final eight is a testament to Zenith Bank’s commitment to basketball and the Girl Child development.
“We commend them for standing alongside with the NBBF, to grow the game of basketball. The global achievements of D’Tigress can only go to show how Zenith Bank’s commitment has helped to turn around the game in Nigeria and Africa as a continent.”
Following the thrilling Atlantic and Savannah Conferences held simultaneously in Enugu and Abuja, respectively, attention now shifts to Lagos, where the stage is set for the showdown to determine the season’s ultimate champion.
First Bank led the Atlantic conference qualifiers, joined by MFM, Dolphins and Bayelsa Whales, while Nigeria Customs, as leaders in the Savannah conference, are leading other teams, Titans, Royal Aces and Air Warriors, to Lagos.
ALSO READ: Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s Basketball League: Air Warriors withdraw after road accident
Zenith Bank CEO Adaora Umeoji said the competition is the number one sports and youth development initiative of the organisation.
Mrs Umeoji said: “In about two decades, we have been consistent with this competition with many national team stars coming up from the competition. In the last Olympic Games in France the most valuable player of the 2022 edition, Marjinatu Musa, was one of the key players of D’Tigress,
“We are also proud that in the last four editions of the AfroBasket, D’Tigress have emerged champions. We congratulate all the eight finalists, and we expect a very good contest that will produce a true champion for the season.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999