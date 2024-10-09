The Air Warriors Basketball Club, based at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Abuja, has withdrawn from the 2024 NBBF/Zenith Bank National Women’s Basketball League following a devastating bus accident

PREMIUM TIMES gathered the team was en route to Lagos for the Zenith Bank/NBBF Final 8 when the accident occurred, leaving players, coaches, and fans injured.

Emergency responders worked tirelessly to rescue and stabilise the critically injured, and it was confirmed no lives were lost.

In a statement, Club Chairman Abdulmajid Solademi expressed gratitude to the basketball community, fans, and well-wishers for their support during this difficult time.

“This heart-wrenching incident serves as a poignant reminder of life’s fragility. The Air Warriors vow to support their teammates, rebuild, and honour their resilience, continuing to strive for excellence on and off the court.”

The club has pledged to provide updates on the team’s condition and recovery progress, with their focus currently on supporting those affected in the 7 October incident and ensuring their speedy recovery.

Final 8 without Air Warriors

Meanwhile, the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, is gearing up for the Zenith Bank-sponsored Nigeria Women’s Basketball Premier League Final 8, where the eventual champion will emerge.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The tournament, according to the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), will take place from 10-25 October.

With no replacement named for the ill-fated Air Warriors team, First Bank, MFM, Dolphins, and Bayelsa Whales from the Atlantic Conference, and Nigeria Customs, Titans, and Royal Aces will compete for the top prize.

The NBBF President, Ahmadu Kida, assured that the Federation is ready to organise an exciting and competitive tournament.

“The final eight is a testament to Zenith Bank’s commitment to basketball and the Girl Child development. We commend them for standing alongside the NBBF to grow the game of basketball.”

Mr Kida highlighted Zenith Bank’s contributions to the game’s growth, citing the achievements of D’Tigress, Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, as evidence of their positive impact on Nigerian and African basketball.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

