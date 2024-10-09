Reigning champions Rivers Hoopers are gearing up to defend their title as the 2024 Nigeria Premier Basketball League tips off on 25 October.
The team’s preparations have been top-notch boost only recently emerging champions of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Independence Day Basketball Championship.
The KingsMen defeated City Chiefs 72-59 at the Mo Arena last Sunday.
According to the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), the league will be played in two phases.
The first phase will feature the Atlantic and Savannah conferences, held in Benin and Jos, respectively, from 25 October to 3 November.
Rivers Hoopers will compete in the Atlantic Conference in Benin, facing off against Lagos Legends, Police Batons, Delta Force, Kwara Falcons, Comets, Oluyole Warriors, and Hoops & Read.
The top four teams from each conference will advance to the Final Eight, scheduled for November 13-19 at a venue yet to be announced.
The ultimate winner will represent Nigeria in the 2025 Basketball Africa League.
With just two weeks to go, Rivers Hoopers have returned to Port Harcourt and intensified their preparations for the league’s first phase in Benin, Edo State.
