The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has officially announced the second phase of the Ardova Handball Premier League 2024, scheduled in Lagos from 26 November to 9 December 2024.

According to a press statement issued on Tuesday, this highly anticipated event promises to deliver thrilling handball action, as the top teams in the country vie for the coveted league title.

HFN Secretary General Almu Umar Lambu confirmed the dates in a letter to participating clubs on Saturday, emphasising the importance of timely player registration and travel arrangements.

“The participating teams are advised to begin their players’ registration in earnest and make all necessary arrangements to plan their arrival and departure within the period mentioned above,” Mr Lambu stated.

The Ardova Handball Premier League is Nigeria’s premier handball competition, featuring 22 teams – 12 male and 10 female teams.

The league is divided into two phases, with the first phase having taken place in Benin City, Edo State, in May 2024.

The second phase will commence on 27 November with teams arriving a day earlier.

As the teams prepare for the second phase, the current league standings are eagerly anticipated.

Tojemarine Academy of Lagos leads the male category with 33 points, closely followed by Rima Strikers of Sokoto and defending champion Niger United.

In the female category, defending champion Safety Babes tops the table with 27 points, three points ahead of Defender Babes.

The second phase promises to be intense, with Tojemarine Academy seeking its first-ever league title and Safety Babes aiming to make history with an unprecedented fourth consecutive win.

Other strong contenders, such as Niger United, Rima Strikers, and former champion Kano Pillars, will undoubtedly pose significant challenges.

The Lagos hosting provides an exciting opportunity for handball enthusiasts to witness top-notch competition.

With the league winners in both categories to be unveiled at the conclusion of the second phase, the stakes are higher than ever.

The competition will run for 14 days, concluding on December 9.

