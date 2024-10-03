The 2024 Western Region U-15 Volleyball competition will get underway on Thursday, 3 October, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.
The event, organised by Glorious Spikers Volleyball Academy in conjunction with the South West Volleyball Association, aims to provide a platform for young volleyball talents in the region to shine.
The three-day tournament will feature top teams, including Fortune Volleyball Academy, Como Volleyball Academy, Glorious Spikers Volleyball Academy, Phoenix Volleyball Academy, and Olalomi Royal Spikers.
Additionally, several schools from Lagos State, supported by the Lagos State Sports Commission, will participate in the competition.
|
Glorious Spikers Volleyball Academy CEO, Glory Agboola, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We are ready for a successful competition this time around.”
READ ALSO: All Africa Games: Nigeria’s volleyball coach says podium finish is target for women’s team
Mrs Agboola emphasised the importance of nurturing young talent, saying, “All the clubs are expected to arrive on the opening day, and it’s going to be a full-day event. There are many talents abound in volleyball, and it’s crucial we start with them from a very young age, hence the U-15. It’s going to be for both boys and girls, and hopefully, the federation can identify some future stars.”
Mrs Agboola extended her gratitude to the Lagos State Sports Commission and the South West Volleyball Association for their support, as well as other organisations that contributed to the tournament’s success.
The competition promises to be an exciting showcasing of young volleyball talent, providing a platform for future stars to emerge.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999