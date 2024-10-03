The 2024 Western Region U-15 Volleyball competition will get underway on Thursday, 3 October, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

The event, organised by Glorious Spikers Volleyball Academy in conjunction with the South West Volleyball Association, aims to provide a platform for young volleyball talents in the region to shine.

The three-day tournament will feature top teams, including Fortune Volleyball Academy, Como Volleyball Academy, Glorious Spikers Volleyball Academy, Phoenix Volleyball Academy, and Olalomi Royal Spikers.

Additionally, several schools from Lagos State, supported by the Lagos State Sports Commission, will participate in the competition.

Glorious Spikers Volleyball Academy CEO, Glory Agboola, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We are ready for a successful competition this time around.”

Mrs Agboola emphasised the importance of nurturing young talent, saying, “All the clubs are expected to arrive on the opening day, and it’s going to be a full-day event. There are many talents abound in volleyball, and it’s crucial we start with them from a very young age, hence the U-15. It’s going to be for both boys and girls, and hopefully, the federation can identify some future stars.”

Mrs Agboola extended her gratitude to the Lagos State Sports Commission and the South West Volleyball Association for their support, as well as other organisations that contributed to the tournament’s success.

The competition promises to be an exciting showcasing of young volleyball talent, providing a platform for future stars to emerge.

