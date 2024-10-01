NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has passed away.

The basketball legend died on Monday at the age of 58, after a battle with brain cancer, the NBA announced.

Known for his incredible defensive skills and iconic finger wag, Mutombo was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2022.

Glowing tributes

In a touching tribute, his son Ryan wrote on Instagram, “My dad will forever be my hero. Not because of his success—not because of the millions who, over the last four decades, have come to know and love him. My dad is my hero because he simply cared. He remains the purest heart I have ever known.

“Dikembe Mutombo was salt and light, and today, on the 30th of September, 2024, he has been called to rest. I love you, Dad. Rest easy.”

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “He dominated on the court as one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in NBA history, and off the floor, he selflessly dedicated his heart and soul to helping others.”

Serge Ibaka wrote on X, “You paved the way for me and for many Congolese and African youth with your legendary basketball career and charitable actions. You are an @NBA legend and an African icon, and that will inspire the many coming generations. Rest In Peace, Dikembe Mutombo.”

Likewise, NBA legend Earvin Magic Johnson said, “I’m so heartbroken to hear about the passing of my dear friend and basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo. He was not only a great basketball player who could protect the rim as an elite shot-blocker but also an incredible man with a pure heart of gold.

“He dedicated much of his life to serving others, which is evident through his lasting impact both in the U.S. and in Africa. Through his foundation, he helped build a remarkable $29 million hospital in his home country of Congo, personally contributing $15 million to the project! As an NBA Global Ambassador and a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations, he received numerous well-deserved awards over the years for his humanitarian efforts.”

Atlanta Hawks, one of the NBA teams he represented, wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the news of Dikembe Mutombo’s passing. Dikembe was a proud and honourable man who lived up to the definition of a word that became synonymous with his name—humanitarian.

“He used his many gifts and his platform to improve the lives of everyone he encountered, especially in his homeland of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and throughout Africa.”

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mutombo’s remarkable journey took him from his homeland to the United States, where he played college basketball at Georgetown University. The Denver Nuggets drafted him as the fourth pick in the 1991 draft. The late Mutombo is only behind Hakeem Olajuwon for blocked shots in NBA history.

His legacy is cemented not in his impressive statistics, which will continue to inspire generations, but more importantly, in his unwavering commitment to philanthropy and humanitarian activities.

