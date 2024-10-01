Deborah Quickpen, a 12-year-old chess sensation, was among the shining lights at the John Fawole Chess Awards 2024 recently held in Lagos at the Chevron Recreation Center, Gbagada.

She won two awards, including Woman Player of the Year 2023 and Junior Player of the Year 2023 Girls.

“These awards mean quite a lot because it’s going to inspire me to win more awards and be known around the world,” Deborah told PREMIUM TIMES, beaming with pride.

When asked why she thinks she deserves the awards, Deborah confidently replied, “Well, because I think I play well and I’m still very young. I’m 12 years old and I deserve the award. I’m an international champion, so I think that’s the reason.”

An African champion and multi-national Sports Festival gold medalist, Deborah’s passion for chess is evident. “Chess is a game for brilliant minds and it’s a very peaceful game. It has taken me around the world, so I really love chess and I have a passion for it,” she said.

Celebrating excellence

The John Fawole Chess Awards 2024 celebrated Nigeria’s chess excellence, recognising exceptional players, arbiters, and organisers who have significantly contributed to the sport’s growth.

Notable guests included Lekan Adeyemi, Vice President of the World Chess Federation (FIDE), and Adewole Adeyinka, Vice President of the Nigeria Chess Federation.

Other esteemed guests included Arena Grandmaster Apemiye Austin, International Arbiter Amisu Omotayo, Dasaolu Rotimi and FIDE Arbiter Oyebanji Ademola.

“The John Fawole Chess Awards 2024 celebrates Nigeria’s chess excellence,” said John Oyeyemi Fawole, founder of The John Fawole Chess Awards. “We’re proud to recognise the dedication and passion of our players and stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to promote chess in Nigeria.”

The event highlighted Nigeria’s growing chess talent and the community’s commitment to developing the sport.

A total of 30 awards were presented, acknowledging outstanding performances in various categories and recognising individuals and organisations who have made significant contributions to chess development in Nigeria.

Apart from Deborah Quickpen, other awardees included Adegboyega Adebayo (Man Player of the Year 2022), Ogbiyoyo Perpetual (Woman Player of the Year 2022), Bomo Kigigha (Man Player of the Year 2023), Callistus Denyefa Eyetonghan (Junior Player of the Year 2022 Boys), and Onoja Iyefu Joy (Junior Player of the Year 2022 Girls).

Special recognition awards went to notable individuals and organisations, including former President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ibrahim Babangida (GCFR), Ecobank Nigeria, Chioma Jovita, Donald Onyekwere, and others.

The Junior Player of the Year categories for 2022 and 2023 received a total of ₦200,000 in prizes, courtesy of Aisha Jimoh Ibrahim, CEO of Kidswalk Apparel and Hamgad Securities.

The John Fawole Chess Awards 2024 was made possible through the generous support of esteemed partners, including FIJ Homes, Scholastic Talents USA, Bellyaid Foods, Toscalino Luxury Collection, FOD Real Estate Investment, Kidswalk Apparel, and Hamgad Securities.

Mrs. Jimoh Ibrahim emphasised the importance of supporting Nigeria’s chess community.

“The John Fawole Chess Awards 2024 demonstrates our commitment to promoting chess and recognising excellence. We’re proud to support Nigeria’s chess community.”

While congratulating the awardees, the Vice President of the Nigeria Chess Federation noted that the John Fawole Chess Awards 2024 sets the stage for a brighter future for Nigerian chess.

“We must continue to work together to develop the sport and produce world-class players.” He declared.

