The sustainability of sports facilities is a major challenge in Nigeria. After vast sums of money have been invested in building big sporting facilities ahead of major tournaments, some of these facilities eventually become eyesores after the event.

A key example was the 2007 U-17 World Cup, where some stadiums used for the men’s youth football game became dilapidated after the tournament.

The University of Lagos Vice-Chancellor, Folashade Ogunsola, addressed this concern. Following UNILAG’s 3-0 loss to the University of Development Studies in the men’s football final, she spoke to PREMIUM TIMES.

“We’re committed to developing and maintaining our sports facilities,” Professor Ogunsola assured.

“Yes, because between NUGA and now (FASU), we have put things in place. We have concessioned this place, and it’s not something we can do with public funds.”

Mrs Ogunsola then emphasised the crucial role of funding in maintaining sports facilities alongside technical capacity.

“Maintaining sports facilities requires two key elements: technical expertise and sufficient funding,” Professor Ogunsola explained. “We often lack the technical know-how, so we outsource to experts. The greatest challenges in maintenance are:

1. Access to specialised knowledge

2. Adequate funding

“Maintenance isn’t cheap; it demands careful planning. To offset costs, we offer free access to our students on certain days and rent out the facilities to external parties. For instance, our Olympic-sized pool is being marketed to maximise utilisation.”

We want athletes to be well-rounded

Mrs Ogunsola discussed academic scholarships for athletes, highlighting the University’s existing programme. “The University has been offering academic scholarships to athletes to study here,” she explained.

A notable example is Michael Daramola, a basketball player with Rivers Hoopers who represented UNILAG’s basketball team during the All-African University games. This illustrates the university’s efforts to attract top athletic talent.

However, the VC emphasised that the school prioritises “well-rounded” athletes who excel in both sports and academics. “We have been investing in athletes who perform well academically and athletically,” she said.

“We offer scholarships within the quota allocated for athletes, but with the resurgence of university sports, we seek athletes who excel in both areas. They must perform well academically; being an athlete alone is not enough. We want our athletes to be well-rounded, and we’re already implementing this approach.”

