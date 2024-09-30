The Lagos State University (LASU) sports complex was alive with emotions and excitement as the 11th All-African University Games (FASU) came to a close on Sunday.

The 10-day event concluded with the ceremonial passing of the torch to American International University, Cairo, as the next host.

Among the dignitaries at the closing ceremony were Oba Saheed Elegushi, Governor of Lagos State (represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tertiary Education, Waheed Kasali), and Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Sports, Abiodun Orekoya.

The American International University in Cairo emerged champions for the third consecutive time, dominating the medal table with 46 gold, 28 silver, and eight bronze medals.

Co-hosts, the Lagos State University (LASU) finished second with 28 gold, 30 silver, and 26 bronze, while the University of Lagos (UNILAG) secured third place with 25 gold, 23 silver, and 40 bronze medals.

Athletes share emotional goodbyes

As the games wrapped up, many athletes, who formed strong bonds with fellow students across Africa, bid tearful goodbyes to friends they had made during the competition.

With 68 universities from across Africa, including Mauritius, which participated, the games fostered new relationships. Zambian athletes Mutinta Hebeene and Peter Morga expressed their emotions, with Morga stating, “I am emotional as I will be leaving friends behind… But there is social media. We can always connect.”

The closing ceremony at LASU mirrored the opening at the UNILAG, with schools marching past dignitaries.

NUGA President reflects on historic 11th FASU Games

Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA) President Bawa Mohammed hailed the 11th FASU Games as a historic event for Nigeria, marking the first time in 20 years the country has hosted the games. “It is a remarkable feat,” he said, noting that over 1,000 youths benefited from the event as athletes.

Mr Mohammed emphasised the event’s success in bridging borders and fostering connections among young Africans, despite the inevitable challenges in organising large events like the Olympics. He also highlighted the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system during the games, marking its first usage in LASU’s history.

In his closing statement, Mr Mohammed wished all participants a safe journey and encouraged them to carry forward the spirit of the games.

UNILAG VC urges continued support for university sports

In her closing remarks, the University of Lagos Vice Chancellor, Ogunsola Folashade, stressed the importance of sports in education and development. She called for continued collaboration among African universities to foster growth in sports, urging student-athletes to uphold values of friendship, respect, and fair play.

Quoting James Thomas Anthony Calvano, she encouraged perseverance, saying, “Never give up! Failure and rejection are only the first steps to success.” Professor Folashade expressed gratitude to all participants and reiterated UNILAG’s commitment to using sports for youth empowerment and community development.

LASU VC commends LOC

LASU Vice Chancellor Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello praised the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for their excellent coordination of the games and encouraged student-athletes to remain focused on pursuing excellence in their respective fields.

FASU representative Tsitsi Muzuva commended the collaboration between LASU and UNILAG, naming both institutions “patriots of university sports” for their efforts to successfully host the competition.

