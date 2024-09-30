The Nigeria Under 19 Women’s cricket team have secured a historic qualification for the 2025 U19 International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World Cup that will take place in Malaysia from 18 January to 2 February 2025.
Nigeria at the weekend emerged victorious at the ICC Under 19 Women’s World Cup Africa Qualifiers, held at the Gahangha Cricket Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda.
The Nigerian team was declared the winner of the final match against Zimbabwe after rain washed out the second innings.
This decision was made due to Nigeria’s unbeaten record in the qualifier and their top position in the group stage.
|
The ICC officially announced on Sunday: “The finals have been washed out at Gahanga 2 Oval, Kigali, and Nigeria qualifies for the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup in Malaysia as they topped the group and remained unbeaten.”
Nigeria Cricket Federation President, Uyi Akpata, hailed the qualification as a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication.
“I commend the players for their boldness and commitment. The board members, coaches, and technical team have also been instrumental in this success,” Mr Akpata said.
Robust preparation
The NCF President emphasised the need for robust preparations and increased resources to ensure a successful World Cup campaign.
“The World Cup presents a greater challenge. We require more resources and a comprehensive plan. We urge all stakeholders to support us in this endeavor,” he added.
Nigeria’s path to qualification included victories over Tanzania (4 wickets), Zimbabwe (1 wicket), and Malawi (86 runs), securing top spot in Group B. They then defeated host Rwanda by 62 runs in the semifinals, setting up a rematch with Zimbabwe in the finals.
For the upcoming World Cup in Malaysia, Nigeria is grouped with New Zealand, South Africa, and Samoa in Group C.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999