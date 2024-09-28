Nile University fell short in their quest for redemption against Lagos State University (LASU) in the men’s basketball final on Saturday. After narrowly defeating the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in the semifinals, Nile’s hopes for a comeback were dashed as LASU secured a hard-fought 73-68 win to claim the gold medal.

Nile started strong, winning the first quarter by a single point, 16-15, and extended their lead to 34-29 at halftime. However, LASU rallied in the third quarter, edging Nile University by two points to lead 47-45. The fourth quarter saw LASU pull away, sealing the victory and a back-to-back win over Nile University in the tournament.

UNILAG fall to UGLC in bronze-medal match

In the third-place match, UNILAG suffered a heartbreaking one-point loss to Guinea’s University of General Lansana Conté (UGLC), missing out on the bronze medal. UNILAG struggled early, losing the first quarter 27-14, but fought back in the second, closing the gap with an 18-6 run.

UNILAG led 48-43 by the end of the third quarter, but in a dramatic finish, UGLC snatched the bronze with a buzzer-beater, winning 71-70.

