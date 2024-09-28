Defending champions MFM Women’s Basketball Team replicated last season’s feat, dominating the Atlantic Conference’s Phase 2 in the NBBF/Zenith Bank National Women’s Basketball League.

After sweeping all their games, MFM clinched the 2023 national title in Lagos.

On Friday, MFM halted First Bank’s perfect run, securing a convincing 57-42 victory.

This triumph marked MFM’s fifth consecutive win in Enugu, solidifying their 100% record.

In the final day’s matches, First Bank rebounded with a 54-41 win over Bayelsa Whales, while Dolphins defeated Sunshine Angels 50-38.

The top teams from each conference – Atlantic and Savannah – will converge in Lagos for the National Finals.

From the Savannah Conference, former champions Customs Women Basketball Team and Air Warriors are poised to join the finals alongside two other teams.

MFM, First Bank, and Dolphins have already secured their spots in the National Finals from the Atlantic Conference.

