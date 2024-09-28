Omolayo Bamidele’s quest for gold at the 11th All University Games came to an abrupt end on Wednesday after a defeat to Oluchi Destiny from Benson Idahosa University.

Bamidele, a strong contender for gold because of her experience and record—having secured a gold medal at the 2022 Nigeria University Games (NUGA)—had to settle for bronze.

In an interview with Premium Times, the Mass Communication student reflected on her journey, setbacks, and hopes for the future.

“I’m disappointed, but I won’t let it weigh me down,” Bamidele shared, maintaining her positive outlook.

Despite falling short of her gold-winning performance at the NUGA, she remains inspired by tennis icons like Aryna Sabalenka and Serena Williams. Her drive and newfound self-belief have been key to her growth.

Looking to the future, Bamidele plans to focus on tennis after graduation. “I want to prioritise playing tennis for a while,” she revealed, adding that she’s confident in her choice.

When asked if she had any other career aspirations, she smiled and shared, “If I wasn’t playing tennis, I would’ve pursued acting or modeling. I once dreamed of becoming an actress.”

Reflecting on her FASU experience, Bamidele described it as “amazing” but admitted that there’s room for improvement. She is already looking ahead, eager to reclaim the gold that slipped through her fingers this time.

Speaking on the larger challenges facing Nigerian tennis players, she highlighted the lack of sponsorship as a significant barrier.

“Nigerian tennis players are hardworking, competitive, and committed. If they had the right sponsorship deals, they could perform brilliantly on the global stage,” she stated.

