The 2024 NBBF/Zenith Bank National Women’s Basketball League Second Phase will be rounded off today, Saturday, across two conferences.

The top eight teams will advance to the National Finals, scheduled to take place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, from 13 October.

Customs Women Basketball team and First Bank Women Basketball team, who maintained perfect records in Phase 1 in Lafia and Akure, continued their dominance in Phase 2 at the Abuja and Enugu centres.

However, Customs suffered their first loss in Phase 2, but remain strong contenders.

Defending champions, MFM Women Basketball team, repeated their impressive comeback from last year.

After losing three games in Phase 1, the Lagos-based side regained momentum, winning every match leading up to the final day.

The final day will see intense matchups that will determine the final qualifiers.

Savannah Conference

In the Savannah Conference, Nigeria Army will face off against Nasarawa Amazons, while Titans will battle Air Warriors.

Plateau Rocks will take on Kada Angels, and Customs will clash with Royal Aces in a bid to secure their spot among the final eight.

Customs and Air Warriors have already secured spots in the National Finals from the Savannah Conference.

Atlantic Conference

Meanwhile, in the Atlantic Conference, First Bank will play against Bayelsa Whales, Dolphins will face Sunshine Angels, Delta Force will take on First Deep Waters, and defending champions MFM will wrap up the day’s games against IGP Queens.

The top eight teams will converge in Lagos from 13 October for the National Finals, marking the culmination of the league’s exciting second phase.

With spots still up for grabs, Saturday’s matches promise to be thrilling encounters.

