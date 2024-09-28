Nile University has advanced to the male basketball final of the 11th All-African University Games (FASU) after a hard-fought 57-54 victory over the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Nile had previously lost to UNILAG in the group stage but made a strong comeback to claim the win.

The game was tightly contested, with Nile narrowly leading 16-15 at the end of the first quarter. The turning point came in the second quarter when Nile’s small forward, Samuel Uchichi, returned from an injury sustained in their previous match. Uchichi’s brief but impactful nine-minute stint on the court included consecutive three-pointers, helping Nile establish a 36-27 lead by halftime.

Despite having to return to the bench because of a knee strain, Uchichi’s teammates, Umar Garba and Favour Abuje, stepped up to extend Nile’s lead. By the third quarter, Nile had pushed their advantage to 45-33. UNILAG launched a strong comeback in the fourth quarter, closing the gap to 57-54, but missed free throws at critical moments that sealed their fate.

Nile’s victory reinforces their dominance in Nigerian collegiate basketball, and they are now set to face LASU in the final on Saturday in Ojoo at 11 a.m. Uchichi, speaking with Premium Times, emphasised that the team’s focus remains sharp ahead of the final. Reflecting on their previous errors against LASU, he added, “We’ve worked on our mistakes and are ready to face our opponents.”

LASU reach final after accreditation uproar

Lagos State University (LASU) overcame accreditation challenges to defeat Guinean opponents, Université General Lansana Conte (UGLC) 81-67 at the UNILAG Sports Centre on Friday, securing their place in the final against Nile University.

LASU’s team captain, Segun George, praised his teammates’ determination and resilience: “Accreditation issues affected our morale, but we’ve resolved them. We showed tremendous character today.” George, a Human Kinetics student, attributed his ability to balance academics and basketball to his sport-related course, stating, “It’s quite easy… since Human Kinetics is a sport-related course.”

UGLC SC’s point guard, Haruna, blamed the loss on a lack of focus but remained optimistic: “We played well… but we will focus and do better at the University games.”

LASU’s victory marks a triumphant return to form, overcoming off-field challenges to earn their spot in the championship game.

