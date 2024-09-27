The 11th All Africa University Games continued on Thursday with some outstanding performances from athletes from Mauritania and Ghana.

My gold jump is not my personal best, says a Mauritanian athlete

Joseph Dezadin, a student of the University of Mauritius and a high jump gold medallist, said the jump that gave him the gold medal was not his personal best.

Dezadin said in an interview with NAN shortly after the medal presentation at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Sports Centre. Dezadin beat off stiff competition from Ghanaian athletes and said he was happy winning the gold medal.

“It is an amazing feeling today to have won the gold medal because the jump that led that is not my personal best, but I thank God that it was enough to win the gold medal.

“I represented Mauritius in the last African Games, but I did not win any medal, so I know what the feeling is over there and the pressure. I just try to improve and become stronger.

“High Jump needs a lot of practice, dedication and commitment, which I will give to it,” he said.

The silver medalist, Philip Boaleng from the University of Ghana, told NAN the secret of Ghana’s athletic dominance.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Team Ghana is dominating the podium in athletics because we are passionate about the sport. We don’t joke with our training, and we also have good coaches.

“Next time, I should be able to win the gold medal. All I have to do is train more. High jump is a bit difficult from what people think it is,” he said.

Ghanaian double gold medallist says Nigeria is the best place to be

Janet Mensah, a double gold medalist and a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has described Nigeria as the best place to be.

Mensah, a gold medalist in women’s 100m and 200m races, told NAN on the sidelines of the race that she loved the atmosphere in Nigeria.

An elated Mensah also commended the support from Nigerian fans.

“The atmosphere here is great, and I can say Nigeria is the best place to be because I enjoyed the massive support.

“The 200m gold medal is my first, but I have won some others in the past. Definitely, this medal means a lot to me, and I will cherish it.

“Team Ghana is doing well because we practise a lot and we are on top of our game.

“I have a high target to represent my country in the international competition either in the African Games or in the Olympics someday,” she said.

The silver medalist in the women’s 200m race, Zeinab Awuai, from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana, said though her second position was underperformance, she was happy she won silver.

“I am really happy, although I was really tired; that was why I was not able do the timeline but am really happy for getting a silver medal in 200m.

“I was tired because I participated in the 100m final this morning and in the afternoon I also ran the 200m final.

“It wasn’t to my expectation, but I am really happy for getting a medal if given the chance,” she said.

For her part, bronze medalist Morenikeji Sulaimon of the Federal University of Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) said winning bronze was not bad.

“I feel good because my 100m wasn’t good, but I tried the 200m all because this is not my first international competition,” she said.

The Games continue until 29 September.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

