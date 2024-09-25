Defending champions MFM Women’s Basketball team continued their resurgence in the NBBF/Zenith Bank National Women’s Basketball League, securing their fourth consecutive victory in the Atlantic Conference’s Phase 2 in Enugu.

After a sluggish start in Phase 1, where they managed only three wins from six games, MFM has replicated their title-winning form from last season.

With two games remaining, their sights are firmly set on the National Finals in Lagos.

On Wednesday, MFM dominated Sunshine Angels 90-63, strengthening their bid for qualification.

The top four teams will advance to the finals, and MFM’s winning streak has positioned them favourably.

Currently leading the Atlantic Conference, MFM’s impressive performance has set them up for a strong finish.

Other matches

In other matches, Nigeria Customs rebounded with an 81-48 triumph over Air Warriors in the Savannah Conference.

Royal Aces edged Kada Angels 73-50, while Titans narrowly defeated Nasarawa Amazons 46-43.

These outcomes have intensified the competition in the Savannah Conference, with Customs, Royal Aces, and Titans vying for top spots.

The Phase 2 competition continues Thursday in Abuja and Enugu, with Zenith Bank reaffirming its commitment to uncovering hidden talents in women’s basketball.

The bank’s sponsorship has been instrumental in promoting women’s basketball in Nigeria.

The second phase concludes this weekend, paving the way for the showdown in Lagos.

The top four teams from the Atlantic and Savannah Conferences will converge at the National Stadium in Lagos from 13 to 19 October.

The National Finals promise to deliver thrilling matches as the best teams in the country clash for the championship title.

As the league enters its final stages, MFM and other top contenders are poised to battle for supremacy.

