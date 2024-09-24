The ongoing National Women’s Basketball League, sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc in conjunction with the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF continues to thrill fans with surprising outcomes.

Titans delivered the latest upset as they ended Customs’ perfect record with a nail-biting 54-52 victory in Abuja.

The thrilling upset has thrown the Savannah Conference wide open, reigniting Titans’ hopes of claiming a coveted ticket.

Despite the setback, the Customs basketball team remains a strong contender due to their impressive cumulative wins.

The Savannah Conference has become increasingly competitive, with several teams vying for the top spots.

Customs had maintained a perfect record in the first phase, decided in Lafia, alongside First Bank in the Atlantic Conference, which was held in Akure.

Other Match Day Two results in the Savannah Conference saw Air Warriors overpower Plateau Rock 79-59 and Royal Aces edge Nasarawa Amazons 73-70.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

These outcomes have intensified the battle for the four tickets at stake in the conference.

Meanwhile, in the Atlantic Conference, First Bank continued their unbeaten run with a 47-41 victory over former champions Dolphins.

MFM defeated Bayelsa Whales 39-36, while IGP Queens triumphed over First Deep Waters 54-39.

On Match Day Three, First Bank extended their winning streak, defeating Delta Force 47-34.

MFM dominated First Deep Waters 74-34, and Bayelsa Whales beat Sunshine Angels 37-31.

As the league enters its second phase in Abuja and Enugu, Zenith Bank has reaffirmed their commitment to unearthing hidden talents in women’s basketball.

The second phase will be concluded this weekend, setting the stage for the final showdown.

The top four teams from each conference will converge in Lagos for the final showdown, scheduled to take place at the National Stadium from 13 to 19 October.

Customs, Titans, Air Warriors, and Royal Aces will lead the charge in the Savannah Conference, while First Bank, Dolphins, MFM, and IGP Queens will vie for the top spots in the Atlantic Conference.

With the stakes high, teams will battle for supremacy, and fans can expect an electrifying conclusion to the league.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

