Day 2 of the All-African University Games (FASU) continued with thrilling action at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Lagos State University (LASU). Games unfolded simultaneously across multiple events.

The day was filled with upsets, dominance, and heartbreak, leaving fans with plenty to discuss.

Dominance: Omolayo leads Nile University into semifinals

In tennis, Nile University’s Omolayo Bamidele showcased dominance as she cruised into the semifinals. Omolayo overwhelmed her UNILAG opponent, Ogbebor Serena, with a straight-set victory of 6-2, 6-3 in the round of 16. She outclassed her next opponent, Aleona Ankrah, from the University of Uganda, 6-2, 6-2, to book her spot in the semifinals.

In other women’s singles tennis games, UNILAG’s Abamu M. trounced Onome L. from the University of Ghana, 6-0, 6-0. Destiny from Kwara State University also made quick work of Benson Idahosa University’s Blessing, defeating her 6-0, 6-0.

Resurgence: UNILAG Marines bounce back

UNILAG’s male football team, the Marines, rebounded with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Uganda’s Nkumba University. After losing 1-0 in their opening game against Ghana’s University of Development Studies, the Marines roared back in their second match. Chisom Odili put the Marines ahead in the first half, but Nkumba equalised early in the second half. However, Isaac Olaonipekun scored a late winner to secure a crucial victory for the hosts.

Heartbreak: UNILAG Angels Fall to Guinea’s Université de Labé

The defending NUGA champions, UNILAG Angels, suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat in their first match, falling to Guinea’s Université de Labé (UDL). Despite controlling possession for much of the game, the Angels failed to convert their chances. UDL’s Henrietta Camara scored a stunning goal in the 49th minute, and though UNILAG pushed for an equaliser, UDL’s defence stood firm.

Basketball disappointments

UNILAG’s male basketball team also endured a last-minute 67-66 defeat to the University of General Lasana Tale (UGLT). Despite a strong start, with Kehinde Ashimolowo scoring early baskets, UNILAG couldn’t maintain their momentum. UGLT capitalised on missed free throws and fast-break opportunities to snatch the win, with Harouna Keita top-scoring for UGLT with 17 points.

LASU Panthers shock Nile University

The biggest upset was basketball, where the LASU Panthers stunned Nile University with a 56-47 victory. Nile started strong, but LASU’s point guard Oladeji Sheriff orchestrated a remarkable comeback, securing a lead by the end of the first quarter. Though Nile fought back to take the lead in the second quarter, LASU’s relentless pace and chemistry proved too much. Eboh Ifeanyi, Adedoyin Taiwo, and Oguh Donald led the Panthers to a stunning victory, sealing the win in the final quarter.

Day 2 of the FASU Games was a rollercoaster of emotions, setting the stage for more drama and excitement in the days to come.

