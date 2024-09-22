Teenager Inkosi Brou has secured Nigeria’s first-ever medal in the Sabre category at the World Tournoi Satellite Cup in Iceland, marking a remarkable entry into the global fencing scene.

According to a statement shared by the Nigeria Fencing Federation on Sunday, the 16-year-old fencing sensation, ranked 67th globally, clinched a silver medal at the Viking Cup 2024, a Senior World Cup Satellite Sabre Tournament.

Inkosi defeated top opponents, including Germany’s Magnus De Witt 15-9 and Spain’s Oriol Farre 15-13, before edging Ecuador’s Cristoher Cortez 15-14 in the semifinals.

In the final match, Inkosi faced Iceland’s Andre Mateev, ultimately falling 9-15.

Despite the loss, his impressive performance earned him the silver medal.

Inkosi, grandson of late NAFDAC Director-General Dora Akinyuli, expressed excitement and inspiration from his achievement.

“Starting the fencing season with a silver medal is a great achievement. I’m proud to represent Nigeria and aim for a spot at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games,” he said.

He acknowledged the support of mentors Akhi Spencer-El, Daryl Homer, Alex Fotiyev, and Tom Seitz during the off-season.

Adeyinka Samuel, president of the Nigeria Fencing Federation (NFF), praised Inkosi’s efforts. “We’re thrilled with this progress, aligning with our prediction to medal at the LA 2028 Olympics. Inkosi’s success motivates us to work harder towards having a well-represented Nigerian team at the 2028 Games.”

This historic achievement marks a significant milestone for Nigerian fencing, fueling hopes for a strong showing at the 2028 Olympic Games.

