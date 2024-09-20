Team Delta emerged on Thursday as the winner of the 8th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State, amidst widespread allegations of age cheating.

The defending champion won 41 gold, 27 silver, and 30 bronze medals to emerge as the game’s winner.

A cross-section of sports writers and administrators who monitored the 11-day sporting event expressed disappointment at the organisation and outcome of the games.

Daniel Igali, president of the Wrestling Federation of Nigeria (WFN), told journalists at a news conference that age cheating was a major challenge in the nation’s effort to develop grassroots sports.

“As a nation, we must have to end this win-at-all-cost approach to tournaments.

“If Nigeria wants to do well in international events, we must take deliberate steps to eliminate age cheating.

“If we fail to address this, the aim of the youth tournament will be defeated because this idea of some states wanting to win at all costs is discrediting the efforts of others.

Igali said the Youth Games was becoming a failed project because those obligated to screen athletes have turned it into a gift for the highest bidder.

He said the Games remained the most important competition in the country for sports development.

Also speaking, the Director of Sports, Abia Sports Council, Obioma George, expressed disappointment over the games’ turnout.

“I want to sincerely congratulate Delta for hosting this tournament, but I would also like them to look into the issue of screening of athletes.

“It is disappointing to note that where some athletes were screened despite their age difference, that gives some states a brighter chance of winning more medals.

“Most of Abia athletes were screened out even when they were not overage compared to some other states, where their athletes were initially screened out.

“However, we later got to see the same athletes that were initially screened out-competed in the competition.

“We hope that the organisers will try to discourage age cheats going forward in our sports competitions because it’s causing us more harm than good,” Obioma said.

According to the final table released by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the games, Team Lagos came in second with 25 gold, 19 silver, and 18 bronze medals.

Team Edo won 53 medals—17 gold, 12 silver, and 21 bronze, to emerge third on the medal table.

Team Bayelsa came a distant fourth on the medal table with 52 medals, comprising 14 gold, 17 silver, and 21 bronze medals.

NAN

