In a stunning display of dexterity, perseverance, and grit, Team Lagos has swept all four gold medals in the boxing competition at the 2024 National Youth Games (NYG).

Team Lagos U-15 boxers’ dominance across the weight categories marks a historic achievement for Lagos in youth sports, particularly boxing.

Speaking on the team’s success in a statement, Lekan Fatodu, Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), commended the young boxers for their dedication and discipline.

He emphasised that the victories underscored the continued efforts of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, toward the development of youth and sports.

Mr Fatodu further said the Sanwo-Olu administration had prioritised sports development with significant investments in sporting infrastructure and grassroots initiatives under his leadership.

“These athletes have made Lagos proud. Their success reaffirms the importance of grassroots sports development, and we remain committed to supporting their journeys to even greater heights.

“With these triumphs, the future of Lagos boxing appears brighter than ever. Not only have these athletes brought glory to the state, but they have also ignited inspiration among a new generation of aspiring boxers.

“As they return to Lagos, celebrated as heroes, the focus now turns to their burgeoning careers, with many hoping to represent Nigeria on the global stage,” he said.

Similarly, the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, reiterated the Sanwo-Olu administration’s efforts at encouraging young talents.

”They came into this tournament prepared, and we provided them with the necessary support and motivation with words of encouragement and visible support.

”All these factors played an important role in boosting their confidence and pushing them to deliver exceptional performances that ultimately secured their victory,” he said.

The gold medal run began with Agboola Oyindamola’s victory in the 40 kg female category. Bello Lawal followed suit, claiming gold in the 42 kg male category.

Also, Yakubu Sofiat clinched the top spot in the 42 kg female category, while Bolarinwa Michael capped off the clean sweep with his triumph in the 44 kg male division.

Officials say these outstanding performances reflected the state’s commitment to identifying and nurturing young talent, with the potential for these athletes to thrive on both national and international stages.

NAN

