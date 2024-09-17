Glasgow, Scotland, has stepped in to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, after Victoria, Australia, pulled out due to rising costs.

This marks Glasgow’s second time hosting the Games, 12 years after the successful 2014 event.

Scotland’s Health Secretary, Neil Gray, expressed pride in Glasgow’s reputation for hosting international events, saying, “The fact that Glasgow was asked to step in and host the 2026 Games is a testament to Glasgow and Scotland’s fantastic reputation for hosting international events. That said, we have been clear that our financial resources are limited.”

A multimillion-pound commitment from Australian authorities, including £100 million from the Victorian government’s compensation package, has made the new deal possible.

Ian Reid, chair of Commonwealth Games Scotland, emphasised that Glasgow 2026 aligns with the Commonwealth Games Federation’s (CGF) strategy to make the Games more accessible and financially sustainable.

“Glasgow is one of the few cities in the Commonwealth that can deliver on time given its world-class facilities, experienced workforce, and strong supply chain,” Mr Reid added.

Commonwealth Games Federation president Chris Jenkins noted that the £100m investment from the CGF and the additional £2.3m contribution from Commonwealth Games Australia will enhance the Games’ delivery.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

A slimmed-down but promising event

Mr Jenkins believes the scaled-down version could pave the way for a new, cost-effective model, encouraging more countries to host the Games in the future.

Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, agreed, saying, “Glasgow should be no surprise as a place where organisers feel their plans can flourish.”

However, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar cautioned that the city’s infrastructure and cleanliness require improvement, emphasising that hosting big events should not be the sole motivator for council action.

READ ALSO: Commonwealth champion Achanta leads Indian contingent to 2024 WTT Contender Lagos

Nigeria’s return to Glasgow

As the Commonwealth Games return to Glasgow, Nigeria aims to make a significant impact. In 2014, Team Nigeria secured 36 medals, including 11 gold, 11 silver, and 14 bronze, finishing eighth overall.

With Glasgow’s proven track record and Nigeria’s past success, the 2026 Commonwealth Games will likely be an exciting event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

