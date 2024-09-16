Team Lagos has won three more medals in the swimming event at the ongoing National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

Titilayo Oshodi, the Lagos State Director of Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

She said the state’s swimmer, Chioma Kanu, won gold in 50m girls’ freestyle, while Sokunbi Tobi won gold in 200m boys’ individual medley.

According to Mrs Oshodi, Ezumba Chidelu, another Team Lagos swimmer, got silver in the boys’ 200m swimming event, and the team expects to win more medals in the games.

“The stellar performances of the Lagos rising stars shored up the medal haul in the swimming event to four, heading into the final day of competition of the aquatic event at the swimming pool of the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

“Also, Sunday Emmanuel added another bronze medal in weightlifting after a total lift of 111 kg.

“Emmanuel (49 kg) put up a good show after lifting 50 kg in snatch and 61 kg in clean and jerk, bringing the total lift to 111 kg,” she said.

Speaking after the medal presentation, an elated Emmanuel thanked God and the state government for the opportunity to showcase his talent.

He added that the 2024 NYG success was his first outing as a budding weightlifter.

The young lifter said that his career in weightlifting was influenced by his mother, who is a coach.

“I appreciate my mother’s support, and I also thank those who have successfully made significant milestones in the sport, including African and Commonwealth Champion Adijat Olarinoye,” he said.

Mrs Oshodi added: “Similarly, Lagos’ female football team defeated hosts Delta 2-0 in a match played at St. Patrick’s College in Asaba,

“Two goals from Kashimawo Temilola and Kemi Adegbuyi were enough for the indomitable Eko girls to continue on their impressive form.

“The team now looks forward to defending their title in the football event of the 2024 NYG.

“Earlier, the Lagos volleyball team beat their Bauchi counterpart 2-0 (25-20, 25-20), and Team Lagos wrapped up the day with a victory.

“Also in the table tennis event, Aisha Rabiu and Faisat Musbau claimed gold in the girls’ doubles final, beating their counterparts from Delta State,” she said.

NAN

