The U-18 national women’s basketball team, the Junior D’Tigress, fell short in the FIBA U18 Women’s AfroBasket 2024 final on Saturday, losing 56-76 to Mali, who clinched a record ninth title.

Despite a strong start with a 5-0 run, the Nigerians struggled to keep up with the dominant Malian side. Mali won all four quarters, taking the first 11-8, the second 18-15, the third 24-19, and the fourth quarter with a commanding 23-14.

The Malians excelled in the paint, outscoring Nigeria 30-16, and capitalised on fast breaks, adding 15 points. Nigeria’s bench was more productive, contributing 24 points compared to Mali’s 12.

Mali’s 17-year-old Oummou Koumare was named FIBA U18 Women’s AfroBasket’s Most Valuable Player, while Nigerian guard Idubamo Beggi earned a spot in the All-Star team of the tournament.

Beggi, 18, who plays for the MFM Queens Basketball team in Lagos, scored 109 points across six games and was instrumental in the Junior D’Tigress’ run to the final.

She scored 23 points in the opening loss to Egypt and the semifinal victory over Uganda, although the Malians held her to 14 points in the final. Beggi also contributed 32 assists and 17 rebounds throughout the tournament in South Africa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

