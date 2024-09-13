Nigeria’s c, the Junior Tigress, have made history by qualifying for next year’s FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup.

This achievement comes after a nail-biting 71-67 semifinal victory over Uganda on Friday in the ongoing Afrobasket championship in South Africa.

The Nigerian team, fuelled by determination and skill, outplayed their Ugandan counterparts, securing a spot in the final against Mali and earning one of the two automatic tickets to represent Africa in the World Cup.

This remarkable win is a testament to the country’s growing basketball prowess and a promising sign for the future of the sport.

The Junior Tigress have proven themselves to be a force to be reckoned with, showcasing the talent and potential of Nigeria’s next generation of female basketball players.

In Friday’s semifinal match, Nigeria avenged their earlier loss in the Group phase against the East Africans.

The Nigerian team, led by Coach Juliana Ojoshogu Negedu, secured a ticket for the FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup 2025 in Czechia alongside Mali, who defeated Cameroon 103-45 in the other semifinal clash.

Nigeria will face Mali in the final on Saturday, seeking to avenge Nigeria’s men’s defeat to fellow West Africans in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

After seeing D’Tigress achieve a historic feat at the Paris Olympic Games, Junior Tigress are ready to make their mark and bring home the championship title.

