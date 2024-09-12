NBA Africa and Agence Française de Développement (AFD), France’s public development institution have concluded its third season with a two-day event at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

The thrilling sessions were held on 10-11 September at the Sports City.

The celebration featured a symposium on the programme’s core values and a physical education teachers’ workshop, focusing on mental health, hygiene, and gender equality.

According to AFD Country Director for Nigeria Xavier Muron, “At AFD, we believe that sport is a powerful driver for change, fostering social and economic progress. Our participation in the Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience reflects our dedication to investing in youth, skills development, and community empowerment.”

The event brought together notable attendees, including General Consul of France in Nigeria Laurent Favier, who highlighted the transformative power of sport: “Over the past two years, with the financial support of the French Embassy, we’ve launched initiatives to promote inclusion through sport across Nigeria. These efforts demonstrate sport’s ability to foster personal development, inclusion, unity, and health in all communities.”

Vice President and Head of NBA Nigeria Gbemisola Abudu emphasised the program’s impact:

“The Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience has been crucial in making basketball more accessible to Nigerian youth, focusing on mental health, hygiene, and gender equity. We appreciate AFD’s support and look forward to expanding our youth development efforts in Nigeria.”

Since its inception, the programme has reached over 40,000 youth from 54 schools in Lagos through basketball clinics and life-skills sessions, promoting social inclusion and inspiring secondary school children as change-makers in their communities.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

