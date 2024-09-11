The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, welcomed Eniola Bolaji, the Kwara-born para-badminton star and Africa’s first badminton medalist at the Paralympics, to the Government House in Ilorin.

Bolaji, who recently rose to No. 2 in the world ranking, was warmly received by the governor. Expressing his admiration, Governor Abdulrazaq stated, “Your triumph serves as an inspiration to millions of young athletes across the nation, and we are proud to have you represent our state and country.”

At just 18, Bolaji is one of many Kwara athletes benefiting from Governor Abdulrazaq’s dedication to sports development. The governor recently sponsored two underage scrabble players to represent Nigeria at the 2024 World Youth Scrabble Championship in Sri Lanka.

Commenting on Bolaji’s historic rise as World No. 2 and Africa’s first badminton medallist, the governor said, “Eniola has been a great ambassador for our state, and we are so proud to celebrate her achievements.”

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting her continued success on the global stage.

“Our government will continue to support this remarkable para-badminton talent every step of the way. Once again, congratulations, Eniola!” Governor Abdulrazaq remarked.

The governor’s efforts to develop sports infrastructure in the state, including the newly constructed world-class facilities, have been praised by sports veterans, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The governor also promised to build more sports facilities in Kwara during Bolaji’s visit.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Accompanying Bolaji to the meeting was the Executive Chairperson of the Kwara State Sports Commission, Bolakale Mogaji, who expressed his gratitude to the governor for his unwavering support of Kwara athletes.

Bolaji, visibly emotional, thanked the governor for his continued support throughout her career. “I am grateful for your words of encouragement and the opportunities you’ve created for athletes like myself,” she said, acknowledging the governor’s impact on her success.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

