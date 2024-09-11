The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, welcomed Eniola Bolaji, the Kwara-born para-badminton star and Africa’s first badminton medalist at the Paralympics, to the Government House in Ilorin.
Bolaji, who recently rose to No. 2 in the world ranking, was warmly received by the governor. Expressing his admiration, Governor Abdulrazaq stated, “Your triumph serves as an inspiration to millions of young athletes across the nation, and we are proud to have you represent our state and country.”
At just 18, Bolaji is one of many Kwara athletes benefiting from Governor Abdulrazaq’s dedication to sports development. The governor recently sponsored two underage scrabble players to represent Nigeria at the 2024 World Youth Scrabble Championship in Sri Lanka.
Commenting on Bolaji’s historic rise as World No. 2 and Africa’s first badminton medallist, the governor said, “Eniola has been a great ambassador for our state, and we are so proud to celebrate her achievements.”
|
He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting her continued success on the global stage.
“Our government will continue to support this remarkable para-badminton talent every step of the way. Once again, congratulations, Eniola!” Governor Abdulrazaq remarked.
The governor’s efforts to develop sports infrastructure in the state, including the newly constructed world-class facilities, have been praised by sports veterans, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The governor also promised to build more sports facilities in Kwara during Bolaji’s visit.
Accompanying Bolaji to the meeting was the Executive Chairperson of the Kwara State Sports Commission, Bolakale Mogaji, who expressed his gratitude to the governor for his unwavering support of Kwara athletes.
Bolaji, visibly emotional, thanked the governor for his continued support throughout her career. “I am grateful for your words of encouragement and the opportunities you’ve created for athletes like myself,” she said, acknowledging the governor’s impact on her success.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999