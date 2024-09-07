Nigeria’s Flora Ugwunwa has secured a silver medal in the Women’s Javelin F54 event at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, throwing an impressive 19.26m.
This achievement marks Nigeria’s first medal in Para-Athletics at these Games as the country’s athletes continue to shine.
Flora, 40, continues to shine, having now won three consecutive Paralympic medals – two golds (Rio, Tokyo) and now silver (Paris).
Her remarkable achievement follows Onyinyechi Mark’s gold medal win in Para-Powerlifting, where she smashed her own World Record with a breathtaking weight lift of 147kg.
In another exciting development on Saturday, Isau Ogunkunle also won a bronze medal for Nigeria in Para-Table Tennis.
Although he lost his semifinal match against South Korea’s Young-Gun Kim, Isau’s impressive performance earned him a bronze medal, bringing Nigeria’s overall tally to five medals: 1 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals.
Earlier in the competition, Esther Nworgu secured silver in the women’s up to 41kg Para-Powerlifting event, setting two new Paralympic Records.
Nigeria’s first Paralympic medal was won by Eniola Bolaji, who made history by becoming the first African to win a medal in Badminton at the Olympic or Paralympic Games, defeating her Ukrainian opponent in straight sets.
The Nigerian Paralympic team’s medal-winning performances has been inspiring especially after failures in the Olympic Games and the recent World U-20 Athletics Championships in Lima.
