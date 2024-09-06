Onyinyechi Mark has won Nigeria’s first gold medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris.

She smashed her own World Record with a breathtaking weight lift of 147kg to win the gold on Friday.

Indeed, Nigeria’s Paralympic team is making waves at the Paralympics 2024 in Paris, redeeming the nation’s pride after a disappointing outing at the Olympic Games.

Onyinyechi’s remarkable achievement is the third medal for Nigeria, following a bronze and silver medal win.

She broke both Paralympic and World records, securing Nigeria’s first gold medal in a breathtaking fashion.

Hailing from Umuahia, Onyinyechi is making history as one of Nigeria’s greatest Powerlifters.

Earlier in the competition, Esther Nworgu secured Nigeria’s second medal, claiming silver in the women’s up to 41kg Para-Powerlifting event.

Esther set two new Paralympic Records, lifting an impressive 112kg and 118kg respectively. China’s Zhe Cui, however, edged her out for gold.

Nigeria’s first Paralympic medal was won by Eniola Bolaji, who made history by becoming the first African to win a medal in Badminton at the Olympic or Paralympic Games.

Eniola defeated her Ukrainian opponent, Oksana Kozyna, in straight sets 2-0 (21-9, 21-9) to win a bronze medal.

The Nigerian Paralympic team’s medal-winning performances are a beacon of hope and pride for the nation especially after failures in the Olympic Games and the recent World U-20 Athletics Championships in Lima.

