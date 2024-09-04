The 2024 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League has kicked off, with defending champions MFM Basketball Club and former champions First Bank leading the pack in the Atlantic Conference.
The competition, organised by the Nigeria Basketball Federation and supported by Zenith Bank, is being held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Ondo State Sports complex in Akure.
In the first round of games, First Bank secured a convincing 51-23 win over Delta Force of Asaba, followed by a resounding 55-17 victory over First Deep Water.
MFM also started strong, defeating First Deep Water 55-16 and then edging out Sunshine Angels 68-55.
First Deep Water is struggling, having lost their first two games, while Sunshine Angels, the home team, suffered a 35-29 loss to Bayelsa Whales of Yenegoa and a 68-55 defeat to MFM.
Delta Force secured a 45-37 win over IGP Queens before falling to First Bank.
Savannah Conference
In the Savannah Conference, held in Lafia, Nassarawa State, Royal Aces clinched a thrilling 64-63 win over Air Warriors, while Nigerian Customs dominated Plateau Peaks 71-38.
Nigerian Army earned a walkover victory against Titans, and Kada Angels defeated host team Nasarawa Babes 53-47.
The competition is heating up, with teams vying for a spot in the final in Lagos.
Basketball enthusiasts are eager to see whether MFM and First Bank will continue their winning streak, or whether the other teams will rise to the challenge
