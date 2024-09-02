The Dambe Warriors League (DWL) has officially announced that SuperFight 03 will take place at the Velodrome in Abuja on 15 September.

This highly-anticipated event follows a significant endorsement from the Federal Ministry of Arts and Culture and Creative Economy, as well as the Federal Ministry of Tourism.

Anthony Okeleke, co-founder of Dambe Warriors stated: “Abuja has always been a wonderful host city for Dambe. The Velodrome is an amazing venue that will accommodate SuperFight 03 phenomenally.

“We anticipate a sell-out crowd of approximately 10,000 spectators and are confident that the event will not only entertain, but will also educate millions about this important Nigerian cultural tradition.”

SuperFight 03 will feature nine Dambe bouts, including three championship fights and six promotional fights.

The championship fights include:

Lightweight: YAR MAGE vs. NASSARAWA

Middleweight: SHAABAN vs. DOGON MESSI

Heavyweight: ALI KANIN BELLO (“AKB”) vs. YANSANDA

In addition to the title fights, six Promotional Fights will take place, with the winners earning a spot in Season 04 of Dambe Warriors League.

Promoting Dambe

The Dambe Warriors League aims to promote traditional Nigerian art and culture globally, providing life-changing opportunities to thousands of Nigerians while increasing attention to a wider domestic and global audience.

Apart from the high quality fights already confirmed, there are suggestions some Eastern European MMA fighters are also interested in showing the world their “superior” skills at the Abuja event

Tickets for SuperFight 03 at the Abuja Velodrome have already gone on sale as many fans are itching to catch up on all the Dambe Warriors action like live.

Others can however watch for free on the company’s website, YouTube channel, or social media accounts.

Apart from the backing from the Federal Ministry of Arts and Culture and Creative Economy, as well as the Federal Ministry of Tourism, the Dambe Warriors League is sponsored by prominent community-oriented organisations, including MTN, Bet9ja, Hero Hunter Power Bikes, Power Oil, Pop Cola, and others.

