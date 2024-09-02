Eniola Mariam Bolaji has become the first African athlete to win a medal in Para-Badminton, winning a Bronze medal for Nigeria in the women’s Singles SL3.
Bolaji Monday morning defeated her Ukrainian opponent, Oksana Kozyna, in straight sets 2-0 (21-9, 21-9) to win Nigeria’s 1st Paralympics medal in Paris.
Bolaji, who had her eyes on gold, lost 2-0(16-21, 17-21) to China’s Zuxian Xiao in the semi-final on Sunday, but she ensured she made up with the bronze on Monday.
Many will be happy to see that the medal drought for Nigeria has finally ended after barren outings at the Olympic Games and the recently concluded World U-20 Athletics Championship.
Reacting to her historic feat, Bolaji, on her X Page, dedicated her medal to her late coach, Nigeria and Africa.
“It was an incredible round-up as I secured a bronze medal for myself, my country, my supporters, and Africa at large at the 2024 Paralympics. ✨💨
“God willing, I dedicate this achievement to my late coach, Bello Oyebanji. 😭”
“God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria 🇳🇬” The 18-year-old wrote.
Meanwhile, the Honourable Minister of Sports Development, John Owan Enoh, has congratulated Bolaji on her victory.
The minister was on hand to encourage Bolaji and charged her to be calm before her game against her Ukrainian opponent after she lost the semi-final match on Sunday.
The words of encouragement proved helpful as Bolaji did the needful in Monday’s bronze medal match.
Team Nigeria hopes for more heartwarming results when Bolawa Akingbemisiu, Kayode Alabi, and Isau Ogunkule take on their opponents in Round 16 table tennis at the ongoing Paralympic Games.
