Eniola Mariam Bolaji has become the first African athlete to win a medal in Para-Badminton, winning a Bronze medal for Nigeria in the women’s Singles SL3.
Bolaji Monday morning defeated her Ukrainian opponent, Oksana Kozyna in straight sets 2-0 (21-9, 21-9), to win Nigeria’s 1st Paralympics medal in Paris.
Bolaji, who had her eyes on gold, lost 2-0(16-21, 17-21) to China’s Zuxian Xiao in the semi-final on Sunday, but she ensured she made up with the bronze on Monday.
Many will be happy to see that the medal drought for Nigeria has finally ended after barren outings at the Olympic Games and the recently concluded World U-20 Athletics Championship
|
More details later….
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999