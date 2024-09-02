Eniola Mariam Bolaji has become the first African athlete to win a medal in Para-Badminton, winning a Bronze medal for Nigeria in the women’s Singles SL3.

Bolaji Monday morning defeated her Ukrainian opponent, Oksana Kozyna in straight sets 2-0 (21-9, 21-9), to win Nigeria’s 1st Paralympics medal in Paris.

Bolaji, who had her eyes on gold, lost 2-0(16-21, 17-21) to China’s Zuxian Xiao in the semi-final on Sunday, but she ensured she made up with the bronze on Monday.

Many will be happy to see that the medal drought for Nigeria has finally ended after barren outings at the Olympic Games and the recently concluded World U-20 Athletics Championship

More details later….

