The Navy Sailing Club, Ojo, Lagos State, has charted a new course with the re-election of Captain Festus Adewuyi as Commodore following the club’s Annual General Meeting(AGM) and election of officials at the weekend.

Adewuyi’s landslide victory, with 98% of the votes, sets the stage for a renewed focus on infrastructural development and athlete investment.

“My main target is to reposition the club and invest in our athletes,” Adewuyi told journalists in Lagos, outlining his vision for the next term. “We need to develop our athletes to compete in any competition in Nigeria and, if possible, at the Olympics.”

Mr Adewuyi will be joined by a team of experienced executives, including Chima Sampson, who was re-elected as Vice Commodore with the same overwhelming majority.

Simon Olabode takes on the role of Rear Commodore, while Warrant Officer Monday Orji assumes the position of Sailing Secretary. Vivian Osas and Abdulsalam Jamailu were elected as Membership Secretary and Works Secretary, respectively.

There was also an appointment for Steven Krakpe to be the General Secretary, taking over from Joe Apu, with Christopher Okonkwo and Monday Ibhagui becoming the Financial Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

New task

The new board is tasked with building on the club’s progress and continuing the reform process.

Ismaila Kudaisi, a member of the Board of Trustees, expressed his delight at the club’s renewed unity, saying, “We’ve been through a tough year, but we’re back together now. The executives must ensure we continue to be friends and brothers like we used to be.”

Former Rear Commodore Hilary Egwue advised the new executives to improve the existing foundation, setting the tone for a collaborative and forward-thinking approach.

Besides the election of new executives, new members were also introduced into the Navy Sailing Club Ojo as they continued their expansion plans.

Meanwhile, Atlanta 1996 Olympic Gold medalist Chioma Ajunwa, also at the Navy Sailing Club AGM, has promised to help propagate water sports in any capacity she can.

