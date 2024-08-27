Team Nigeria is set for action as the table tennis event of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games begins on Thursday, 29 August.

The team has been drawn against formidable British and Chinese opponents in the Men’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles events.

The eagerly awaited draw for the Doubles and Mixed Doubles events in Para table tennis was held at the South Paris Arena, where the intense competition will unfold over 10 thrilling days.

The draw results promise exciting matchups and the first four days of intense competition, highlighting para table tennis as a cornerstone of the Paralympic Games since its debut at the first Paralympics in Rome in 1960.

As one of the eight founding sports—alongside para-athletics, para-swimming, para-archery, snooker, wheelchair fencing, and wheelchair basketball—para-table tennis boasts a rich history that even predates its inclusion in the Olympic Games by nearly three decades.

Kayode Alabi and Faith Obazuaye will compete in the Mixed Doubles event, facing Great Britain’s duo of Joshua Stacey and Bly Twomey.

Meanwhile, Alabi and Victor Farinloye will take on the Chinese pair of Huang Jiaxin and Peng Weinan.

Alabi and Obazuaye will start their campaign from the Round of 32 in the Mixed Doubles, while Alabi and Farinloye will begin their quest for glory in the Round of 16 of Men’s Doubles.

A confident Alabi expressed their readiness to defy the odds: “We are ready for any opponent we face because we are well prepared for the challenge in Paris. There is no doubt that we are facing strong opponents, but we are not going to give up easily and hope to progress to the next stage,” said the African Champion in Class 6.

Team coach Nasiru Sule is also optimistic about their chances but acknowledged the difficulty ahead: “It is not going to be easy at all because they are a strong team, but we will give our best.”

According to the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), para-table tennis has grown significantly, and in Paris 2024, an impressive 280 athletes will compete in 31 medal events, showcasing the sport’s remarkable evolution and rising popularity.

At the Rome 1960 Paralympics, approximately 130 athletes competed in 11 medal events, marking the beginning of the sport’s extraordinary journey at the Paralympic level.

The Singles draw is scheduled for 30 August, adding to the growing excitement.

With the competition fast approaching, anticipation is high for what promises to be an unforgettable Paralympic Games.

