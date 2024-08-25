As the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games kick off on Thursday, 29 August, Nigeria’s eight-man squad, led by head coach Nasiru Sule, is determined to bring home medals.

The six men and two women teams will compete in doubles, mixed doubles, and singles events.

Nigeria has a proud history in Paralympic table tennis, with two gold and three bronze medals since their first win in Atlanta in 1996.

Sule, who won a bronze medal in Atlanta, believes the team’s extensive preparation in Nigeria and Germany has set them up for success. “I think we had one of the best preparations this year because we have been in camp since June before leaving for Germany, and this has given us enough time to work on our tactics for the games.

“There is no doubt that this will be the most competitive Paralympic Games because there are lots of good players heading to Paris. We are aware of this, and we are ready to face it squarely because to be the best, you must beat the best,” the Atlanta 1996 bronze medalist said.

Isau Ogunkunle, the current African champion in Men’s Singles Class 4, aims to surpass his quarterfinal finish from Tokyo 2020. “It was a good experience for me in Tokyo, where I made it to the quarterfinal, being my first outing. This time around, I am well prepared for Paris, and I know it is not going to be easy, just like it was in Tokyo.

“With the guidance of the technical crew that exposed us to some of our possible opponents, I think we are battle-ready for the challenges in Paris. I am confident I will return home with something from Paris,” the Birmingham 2020 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The women’s squad includes Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi (Class 5) and Faith Bazuaye (Class 10). At the same time, the men’s team features Ogunkunle (Class 4), Kayode Alabi (Class 6), Abiola Adesope (Class 9), Bolawa Akingbemisilu (Class 5), Victor Farinloye (Class 8), and four-time Paralympian Olufemi Alabi (Class 10).

The Para table tennis events will be held at the South Paris Arena from Thursday, 29th August to Saturday, 7th September.

In Paris, the singles events will feature all 11 classes for men, while the women’s singles will see ten classes in action, with classes 1 and 2 combined. Additionally, the Paris 2024 Games will mark the return of doubles events to the Paralympic stage for the first time since 1976.

These include two men’s doubles and two women’s doubles events for wheelchair and standing athletes, as well as one mixed doubles event for each category. However, there will be no doubles events for athletes in class 11.

Unlike previous Games where a group stage was followed by knockout rounds, this year’s events will follow a straightforward knockout format from start to finish.

The schedule starts with the men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles events, while the men’s and women’s singles competitions will begin on Sunday, 1 September.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

