Nigerian-born mixed martial fighter Israel Adesanya has returned to his hometown of Esa-Oke in Osun State, where the UFC star is set to be honoured.

On Friday, the Sajuku of Esa-Oke, Akin Onifade, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Adesanya would be honoured at the Esa-Oke Day celebration later this year.

NAN reports that the celebrated Nigerian-New Zealand UFC middleweight combatant arrived in Lagos on Wednesday, a few days after losing the UFC 305 crown to South African Dricus Du Plessis.

After five consecutive UFC wins, Israel won the interim middle-weight title against Kelvin Castelum in April 2019 and unified the champion with a victory over Robert Whittaker in October of that year.

Mr Onifade said that Israel was given a carnival-like welcome at the palace of the Owa-Omiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Alayeluwa Adeyemi Adediran, on Thursday.

“The Esa-Oke-born UFC star was ushered into the palace by traditional drummers in the company of an enthusiastic crowd of highly elated youths, family members, and other eminent Nigerians.

“The elated Owa-Omiran was full of praises to God for the feats achieved by the young fighter and prayed extensively for his glory to continue to shine brighter and brighter to the glory of God.

“The Owa-Omiran announced that the Ananye ruling house-born Adesanya will be honoured during the Esa-Oke Day celebration later this year,” he said.

Israel expressed gratitude to the traditional ruler and the community for the warm reception and the honour accorded him. In his response, he said he was delighted to return to his roots and promised to always make Nigeria proud.

NAN

